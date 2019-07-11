YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested for violently attacking a woman before holding her and her baby captive in a Yarmouth home early Thursday morning, police said.Police:

Officers responding to a Yarmouth residence after a woman called 911 screaming “Help me, help me” before hanging up the phone around 2:30 a.m. could hear an infant crying and the woman continue to scream from inside the home, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a man known to the victim had allegedly broke in to her home around 1 a.m. and began arguing and striking her repeatedly.

The woman eventually ran to the basement with her baby to call 911 when the suspect, whose name has not been released, took the phone from her and would not let her or the infant leave the room, police said.

He was found in the home and place under arrested for assault and battery — intimate relationship, assault while armed with a dangerous weapon, suffocation, intimidate witness, kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child under 18.

The suspect was held on $2,500 cash bail pending his arraignment at Barnstable District Court on Thursday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)