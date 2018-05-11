Police: Wanted fugitive captured in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was captured Thursday night in Fall River, police said.

Calvin Febles, 21, was found in the basement of a home on North Main Street and arrested without incident, Fall River police said.

Assisting with the arrest were members of the Newport Rhode Island Police Department, the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals, Rhode Island State Police, Massachusetts State Police, and members of the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

Febles was wanted in connection with an April 24 shooting in Festival Field, Rhode Island.

He is expected to be returned to Rhode Island, where he will face several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm while committing a violent crime.

