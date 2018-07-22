BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – Barnstable police are warning the public after receiving word of a second round of scam phone calls claiming to be raising money in the name of a fallen officer.

The scam calls, which are coming from numbers that typically start with 508-418, are being made under the guise that they’re raising money for the Sgt. Sean Gannon Fund, police said.

Authorities are reminding anyone who receives a call asking for money not to provide any personal information without first verifying that the organization is legitimate.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)