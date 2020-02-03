Police: Webster woman drove drunk with 2 young children in her car on I-93 in NH

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A Webster woman is facing several charges after she allegedly drove drunk with two young children in her car on Interstate 93 northbound in Bow, New Hampshire late Sunday night.

Trooper Michael Petrillo stopped Felicia Purcell, 29, on the highway around 10 p.m. after noticing her make multiple motor vehicle violations, according to N.H. State Police.

Petrillo learned that Purcell was operating under the influence of alcohol while two children — ages 4 and 6 — were inside her car, state police added.

Purcell was arrested on charges including DUI aggravated .16+, two counts of DUI aggravated with passenger under 16, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on a later date.

