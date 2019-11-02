Police: Westport man arrested for stealing car, leading police on chase

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport man with an arrest warrant for stealing a car and leading police on a chase was taken into custody on Saturday, police say.

Officials responding to a stolen vehicle report around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday learned that Jamie Pearce, 44, stole a Honda CRV from a neighbor who left her keys inside the car.

A Westport Detective located the stolen vehicle on Briggs Road and while attempting to stop the vehicle was nearly struck as Pearce drove at the cruiser. Pearce then accelerated to speeds more than 70 mph and police discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Pearce nearly struck a school bus and other cars as he drove through a red light onto American Legion Highway headed east where he almost struck several additional vehicles.

Pearce tried to turn onto Rt. 88 Northbound when he lost control and spun out in the grass median. When he regained control he continued on, going more than 100 mph passing numerous vehicles in the breakdown lane.

Police lost sight of the vehicle until Massachusetts State Police spotted the stolen Honda traveling down the breakdown lane of Rt. 195 Eastbound in the Dartmouth area passing cars.

Pearce turned onto Penniman Street in New Bedford and struck a parked vehicle near Hazard Court where he fled the scene on foot.

On Saturday around 9:45 a.m. police located Pearce inside a home on Beechwood Drive in a back room where he complied with officers and was taken into custody.

Westport Police issued an arrest warrant for Pearce for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, Operating a vehicle to endanger, two counts of Assault dangerous weapon (Motor Vehicle), and operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.

No additional information has been released.

