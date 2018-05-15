Police: Westport man caught with thousands of child porn images, videos

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport man is facing child porn charges after investigators say they found thousands of photos and videos of nude prepubescent boys at his home Monday, state police said.

Raymond Gagne, 50, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography following a lengthy investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit.

In January, investigators received information from a blogging site about someone who had uploaded images depicting boys being posed in a lascivious manner, police said.

Authorities executing a search warrant raided Gagne’s home and discovered an array of child pornography, according to police.

Gagne was released on $40 personal recognizance. He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court.

