MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

A Manchester man driving a motorized scooter got entangled in a low hanging wire Monday, which caused fatal injuries to his head and shoulder, police said.

Heath Lear, 49, was riding north on Cohas Avenue around 2 p.m. when a wire connected to a telephone pole allegedly came down on the roadway.

The wire wrapped around Lear and the scooter, according to police.

He was transported to Elliot Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night.

The Manchester Police Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 603-668-8711 and reference case number 18-11533.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)