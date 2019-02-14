Police: Woman arrested after being caught doing snow angels in parking lot, push-ups on car roof

SPRINGFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend on a slew of drug charges after she was caught last month doing snow angels in the parking lot of a rest area in New Hampshire and push-ups and sit-ups on the roof of her vehicle, officials said.

Troopers responding to the Interstate 89 rest stop in Springfield on Jan. 18 found two people, including Jennifer Dadah, of Berlin, Vermont, acting suspiciously in the parking lot, according to state police.

Dadah, along with the individual she was with, were said to be “experiencing an overdose on narcotics.” They were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Investigators executing a search warrant on the vehicle involved are said to have found crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamine, suboxone, marijuana, narcotic packaging materials, a narcotics ledger of sales, and a large sum of currency.

After an additional investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Dadah. She was taken into custody on Saturday by Vermont State Police.

Dadah is facing five counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and possession of a controlled drug.

She is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.

Police did not release the name of the other individual who was with Dadah at the rest stop.

