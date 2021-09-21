WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspected drunken driver after she allegedly struck a state police cruiser in Worcester, sending a trooper to the hospital late Monday night.

Victoria Skelly, 48, of Worcester, was arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and violation of move over law.

Skelly crashed her Toyota Highlander into the cruiser on Interstate 290 eastbound near the Burncoat Street off-ramp just after 10:30 p.m. while the trooper protected a disabled motor vehicle in the right lane, according to state police.

Victoria Skelly appears in Worcester District Court

The trooper, who state police say suffered a concussion and other upper-body injuries, was transported to an area hospital. He was discharged early Tuesday morning.

Skelly’s vehicle sustained significant front-end damage, while the back of the cruiser was also damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

Cruiser Struck last night Rt 290 Worcester by operator arrested for OUI. pic.twitter.com/BeOYYSH9T0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 21, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)