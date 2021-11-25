HOUSTON (WHDH) — A woman found dead with puncture wounds to her neck may have been attacked by her own dogs last Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a dead person on Rockampton Drive in Houston around 10:50 a.m. discovered Tiffany L. Frangione, 48, dead in the backyard, according to Houston police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Frangione had let her dogs out in the backyard, where they fought with the neighbor’s dogs through the fence, police said.

Detectives believe Frangione attempted to intervene and was possibly attacked by her dogs.

Authorities are awaiting the results of her autopsy.

An investigation remains ongoing.

