Police: Woman jumped out of drunken boyfriend’s pickup truck on drive home from Patriot Place

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested over the weekend after police say his girlfriend jumped from his pickup truck as they drove home from Patriot Place in Foxborough following a night of drinking.

Joe Monsini, 25, of Taunton, was arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court on a charge of drunken driving. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 495 south in Plainville just after 1 a.m. on Sunday spoke with Monsini, who allegedly stated that his girlfriend had jumped out of his truck during an argument about her child, a police report indicated.

Police believe the woman dove out of the passenger’s side window as Monsini’s truck traveled down the highway at about 65 mph. She landed in the righthand travel lane.

“We found that the woman had apparently fallen out of the vehicle,” Plainville Fire Capt. Robert Skinner Jr. told 7NEWS. “She was placed from the first lane into the breakdown lane by some bystanders that had stopped to help.”

Monsini told a trooper that he and his girlfriend attended a party earlier in the day before he consumed six drinks at various bars at Patriot Place, according to the report.

The trooper wrote in the report that Monsini had a blood-alcohol level of .166, which is twice the legal limit. The report also noted that Monsini was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

Monsini’s girlfriend was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she remains hospitalized with serious head injuries. She is expected to survive.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

An investigation is ongoing.

In Wrentham: a judge releases 25 year old Joe Monsini of Taunton on an OUI charge. A police report shows he had 6 drinks, got into a fight with his girlfriend on the way home to Taunton from Patriot Place, then watched her jump out of a moving pickup truck going 65 on 495 south. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 9, 2019

A @MassStatePolice report says Monsini was falling over drunk, and sustained abrasions to his face while struggling with police. It says he and the victim, Jahaira Garro, has argued over the care of her child. She’s expected to survive her injuries. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)