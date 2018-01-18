Police: Woman lies about fatal shooting at her home, leads officers on 2-state chase

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing several charges after police say she lied to officers about a killing at her home before leading them on a two-state chase.

Carmelita Vergez, 54, of Nashua, allegedly told police around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday that a man had been shot and killed inside her home on 11 Major Drive. Police say Vergez then fled the area in a minivan as officers attempted to get more information from her.

Police say Vergez failed to stop for officers, leading them on a chase down Main Street to the Daniel Webster Highway before crossing into Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

Vergez collided with another vehicle on Adventure Way before continuing onto Route 3 north and back into Nashua, according to police. The chase went onto the Everett Turnpike, where police say spike strips were used to stop the van.

Vergez allegedly ditched her van, jumped over a guardrail and climbed down an embankment. Officers apprehended her as she ran toward the Nashua River.

While some officers chased Vergez, others made entry into her home and determined there was nobody injured or deceased inside, according to police.

Vergez is charged with two counts of disobeying a police officer, two counts of conduct after an accident, resisting detention, and resisting arrest.

