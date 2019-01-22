Police: Woman stabbed man multiple times in chest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Pittsfield, Massachusetts say a woman stabbed a man in the chest multiple times, just a day after the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was found Monday morning with multiple stab wounds on a city street.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the victim is currently in stable condition at an area hospital. No name was released.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old Nakesha Peltier-Tarrance after a brief investigation.

Peltier-Tarrance is being held on $10,000 bail, and likely will be arraigned Tuesday. She faces an assault and battery charge.

