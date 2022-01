WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-eyar-old reported missng in Worcester has been found safe, police said.

Jecenia Santiago was last seen at the Burncoat Middle School earlier in the day on Thursday, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

Officers said she was found shortly before 8:30 p.m. and thanked the public for their help.

UPDATE: Jecenia has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) January 7, 2022

