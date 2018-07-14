Police: Worcester shooting victim showed up to hospital with crack in his pocket

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police have launched an investigation after a man showed up to the hospital Friday night with a gunshot wound to his back, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot victim at St. Vincent’s Hospital about 10:15 p.m. found a 21-year-old victim who had been shot in the back, according to a press release issued by Worcester police Saturday morning.

The victim, whose name was not released, was uncooperative with investigators and was found by hospital staff to be in possession of crack cocaine.

The victim will be summonsed to court on a drug charge.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

