MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver who fled a traffic stop early Sunday morning has died after crashing into another vehicle in Millbury, police said.

A trooper tried to stop a vehicle on the Mass Pike around 12:45 a.m., but the driver, later identified as a Connecticut man in his 20s, fled while they were approaching the car, state police said. About 10 minutes later, troopers say the vehicle was spotted getting onto Route 146 in the wrong direction.

Despite the efforts of troopers to stop the vehicle, including positioning stop sticks, the driver crashed head-on into another passenger vehicle between the on and off-ramps at Exit 17.

The wrong-way driver, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

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