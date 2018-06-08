WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westford woman driving the wrong way down Interstate 495 in Westford Friday morning hit an oncoming car, killing the driver inside, state police said.

State police received multiple reports of a white Nissan SUV traveling north on the southbound side of the highway near exit 31 around 2:10 a.m. before getting calls about a serious crash in the same area about 2:13 a.m.

Responding troopers located the crash scene just south of exit 32 involving a 2018 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 45-year-old Westford woman, state police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was driving the wrong way down I-495 when she struck a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by a 35-year-old Worcester man, state police said. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the woman to Lowell General Hospital before flying her by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

Authorities had closed all lanes of I-495 southbound until about 4:41 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

