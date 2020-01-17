SAN JOSE, Calif. (WHDH) — A 14-year-old girl alerted her friends via Snapchat that she had been kidnapped by three men, including one who drugged and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Friends who received the Snapchat from the victim called 911 after learning through the app that the victim was at the E-Z 8 Motel on N. First Street in San Jose, California.

Officers responding to the location just after 11 a.m. Tuesday found Thomas Vasquez exiting a room with the victim inside, according to San Jose police.

Vasquez was taken into custody and later booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration with a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force, and rape by intoxication or controlled substance.

A follow-up investigation revealed that Vasquez met the victim in Capitola on Tuesday and gave her drugs, causing her to become incapacitated, police said.

Vasquez called Quirino Salvador and Gonzalez Avarenga for assistance and the three placed the victim into their vehicle against her will, police added. Vasquez allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in the vehicle.

The three then drove to the motel, where the suspects carried the victim from their vehicle to a second-floor room, police said. Vasquez then allegedly sexually assaulted her for a second time.

On Wednesday, Salvador and Avarena were taken into custody and San Jose for kidnapping and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving these suspects is asked to contact Detective Anthony Barajas of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)