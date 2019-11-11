Political leaders honor veterans at parades, ceremonies

Political leaders honored veterans across the country at parades and ceremonies on Veterans Day.

“Our veterans risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives,” said President Donald Trump at a Veterans Day Parade in New York City. “To every veteran here today and all across our land, you are America’s greatest living heroes”

Vice President Mike Pence also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

“On this day on behalf of your president and a grateful nation, thank you,” Pence said.

Democratic presidential candidates stepped away from the campaign trail to pay their respects. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a veteran himself, attended a ceremony in New Hampshire, and Sen. Bernie Sanders held a veterans and seniors town hall meeting in Iowa.

“On Veterans Day I want tosalute all our men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our country. We thank you very much,” Sanders said.

