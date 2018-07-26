BOSTON (AP) — Nearly one month into the state’s new fiscal year, Massachusetts finally will have a budget in place.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s office says he’s planning to sign the $41.9 billion spending package on Thursday.

Baker will also announce which line items in the budget he has vetoed.

The state’s fiscal year began July 1, but House and Senate negotiators did not reach final agreement on the budget until July 18. Massachusetts is the last U.S. state without a permanent budget.

By signing the plan on Thursday, Baker is giving the Democratic-controlled Legislature a few more days to consider any veto overrides. He could have waited until Saturday had he taken the entire 10 days available to review the plan.

The Legislature ends formal sessions for the year on Tuesday.

