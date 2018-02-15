WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Steve Bannon is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about the Russia investigation Thursday.

It’s unclear whether the former White House chief strategist will show up.

Bannon’s appearance has been delayed three times as the committee negotiated with his lawyers over what questions he would answer.

He first testified last month and refused to answer questions about his time at the White House and about the transition period.

