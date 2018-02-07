WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Vice President Joe Biden talked about his thoughts on running for president in 2020.

“If I can look in the mirror in two and a half, two years, and know I’m not walking away because I’m afraid, or I don’t have the nerve to try and do the job, or I don’t want to make the effort, then I will happily walk away, for real,” he said.

Biden has said he would consider running for office if no other viable Democratic candidate emerged.

