New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is seated at a table with President Donald Trump, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde during a dinner at the Treasury Department in Washington, Monday, July 8, 2019. At left is (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined President Trump for a dinner at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Kraft was among a group of government and business leaders invited to the dinner hosted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in honor of the Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Along with Trump, Kraft was seated with Thani and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

The 78-year-old billionaire is currently fighting charges of soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump had said he was “very surprised” after the charges came to light back in February.

