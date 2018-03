WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The FBI is reportedly investigating one of Ivanka Trump’s business deals.

CNN is reporting that the FBI is looking into negotiations and financing around a Trump hotel in Vancouver.

The $360 million project attracts foreign buyers, but it is unclear why officials are looking into this particular deal.

