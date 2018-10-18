WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein described special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation as “appropriate and independent,” according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Rosenstein reportedly added that “the public will have confidence” in the probe.

Those comments are in opposition to President Trump’s opinion, who has repeatedly referred to the investigation as “rigged” and a “witch hunt.”

There’s been tension between Trump and Rosenstein over the past few months, partly because of the decision to hire Mueller.

Earlier this year, there was a report from the New York Times saying Rosenstein suggested recording the president as a way to help remove Trump from the White House.

Rosenstein denied those claims.

