HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming support from rank-and-file union members as Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden prepares to address an organized labor crowd in Pennsylvania.

Trump tweeted Monday he’ll “never get the support of Dues Crazy union leadership” but added “the members love Trump.”

Pennsylvania is one of the Rust Belt states where many white working class voters, including union members, backed Trump in 2016. Pennsylvania will be a key battleground in the 2020 general election, and Biden is making an early play in the state.

Trump again labels the former vice president “Sleepy Joe Biden” and says Biden and President Barack Obama “didn’t do the job.”

Biden will speak in Pittsburgh after receiving the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Biden announced his candidacy last week, declaring the “soul of this nation” at stake if Trump wins again.

