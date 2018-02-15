WASHINGTON (WHDH) - United States intelligence agencies are warning Americans about cellphone concerns made by certain companies.

Top officials are warning people to not use smartphones made by Chinese tech companies Huawei or ZTE.

The Senate Intelligence Committee said they pose a security threat to their users because they are beholden to a foreign government.

