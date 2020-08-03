Pools in Fitchburg, Waltham closed due to coronavirus concerns

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg and Waltham have closed pools after coronavirus concerns with users, officials said.

Fitchburg officials said someone at the Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool tested positive for the virus. The pool is closed for a deep clean and officials did not say when it would reopen.

Officials also said the Connors Memorial Swimming Pool is closed after a person at the facility came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

