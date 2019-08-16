Popular Cape Cod beach closed after great white shark spotted close to shore

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach was closed to swimmers on Friday morning after a great white shark was spotted 60 yards from the shore.

The town of Orleans says a lifeguard reported that the shark was traveling north off Nauset Beach around 10:15 a.m.

A shark spotter plane flew over the area and confirmed the sighting, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

After one hour, without any other sightings, the water will be re-opened to swimming.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)