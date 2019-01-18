Popular coffee shop forced to close due to gas disaster reopens in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular coffee shop in Lawrence reopened Friday, four months after the owners were forced to close shop due to the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

“After it first happened, we figured like a week. Then we realized equipment had to be replaced and we realized grandfathered equipment like hoods and stuff, once they touched them, had to be replaced, said John Farrington, owner of Carleen’s Coffee Shop.

It was a frustrating time that seemed to just keep dragging on.

The shop on South Broadway Street has been around for 35 years.

They posted on Facebook, thanking their loyal customers, saying: “We’d like to thank you for sticking by us these past few months. We are in awe of the strength and endurance of our neighborhood. In our 36 years, we have closed a total of 38 days. That number is now 162. A very special thanks to Colombia Gas for our speedy recovery. Lol.”

“We’re doing little happy dances back there, turning on the lights, pouring the first coffee all over again,” Farrington said.

