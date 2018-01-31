Porcupine picks: Stone Zoo’s prickliest resident predicts Super Bowl winner

(WHDH) — The Stone Zoo’s prickliest resident, and expert prognosticator, has weighed in on Super Bowl LII after correctly picking the winner of New England’s first two playoff games.

In his biggest pick yet and a 2-0 record on the line, Fezzik the North American porcupine, is confidently predicting a Patriots win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Fezzik fearlessly went with the Patriots over the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sorry Eagles, your odds don’t look great!

