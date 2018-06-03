Portion of Route 3 closed after rollover crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews have shut down a portion of Route 3 after a rollover crash in Duxbury Sunday morning.

Officials say a person was thrown from a truck after the crash, which happened near Exit 11.

The truck reportedly rolled over 7 times before coming to a stop.

The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital. There’s no immediate word on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

