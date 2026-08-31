EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman sustained wounds “consistent with a potential shark bite” in the water off the coast of Edgartown Monday, according to Edgartown Town Administrator James M. Hagerty.

Emergency crews responded to Norton Point for a report of a swimmer who sustained an injury to her lower leg while in the water at approximately 1:40 p.m. The swimmer, a woman in her late twenties, had wounds that were from a possible shark bite, Hagerty said.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment. Hagerty said her injuries are considered non-life-threatening and did not involve the loss of a limb or other severe trauma.

Swimming at South Beach has been suspended for several hours as a precaution, allowing Town personnel to assess the water conditions.

“The Town appreciates the prompt response of emergency personnel and beach staff. Beachgoers are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings while in the water and to comply with instructions from lifeguards and any posted beach advisories,” Hagerty said in a statement.

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