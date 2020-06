WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree fell on some powerlines in Wellesley Wednesday sparking flames and knocking out power to the area.

Wellesley Avenue was closed between Forest Street Great Plain Avenue as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

Utility crews have been called to the scene.

It is unclear when power will be restored to the Babson College area.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.