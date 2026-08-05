BOSTON (WHDH) - A cement truck took down utility poles and wires in West Roxbury, knocking out power to more than 1,000 customers Wednesday, Boston police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Lagrange Street and Redgate Road in West Roxbury at approximately 1:43 p.m. for an incident involving down power lines. When officers arrived, they said they found a cement truck had become tangled in the wires and several utility poles came down.

According to Eversource, the truck snagged some low-hanging wires, but did not realize and kept driving. That caused a chain-reaction in which several utility poles were ripped out of the ground, and power lines from the sides of houses were also taken down.

“I came outside it was just power lines down everywhere,” one resident told 7NEWS. “A transformer blew right as I stepped outside. I had just walked to my steps and it just popped, the smoke, it blew.”

Eversource said the low-hanging wires were not electrified transmission lines, but live power lines were dragged down. Several fell on top of the cement truck, and the driver was trapped inside until crews shut off power in the area.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Power was restored to all customers at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

7NEWS reached out to the cement truck owner for comment, but has not yet heard back.

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