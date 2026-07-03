MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Marblehead said an hours-long power outage on the hottest day of the year is over.

Marblehead Light said an overhead electrical line failure caused about 1,000 customers to lose power around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews worked throughout the night to repair circuits.

THe company said the heat played a factor in putting too much stress on the circuits.

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