DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - This weekend’s Powerball jackpot could leave a winner over a quarter billion dollars richer.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, $580 million is the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, with an estimated cash option of $278 million, the largest jackpot for Powerball since Jan. 5, 2022.

The Jan. 5 jackpot saw winners of tickets sold in California and Wisconsin win a share of $632.6 million.

Powerball tickets will be available for purchase at retailers across Massachusetts before 9:50 p.m. Saturday, with the drawing held at 10:59 p.m.

According to Mass. Lottery, Powerball is played in 45 states, including all New England states.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever of $1.586 billion was shared between three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

The largest Powerball win in Massachusetts was a single ticket for a $785.7 jackpot in 2017.

