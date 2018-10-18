One Powerball player in Massachusetts woke up a million dollars richer Thursday morning.

A person who bought a ticket at the Stop & Shop in East Wareham matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing but did not hit the Powerball, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Two other people received a million dollar ticket in Kentucky and New Jersey.

Tickets that won $50,000 were sold at Bob’s Beer & Wine in Bellingham; Convenience Plus in Lee; and Market Basket in Tewksbury.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 3, 57, 64, 68 and 69 with 15 as the Powerball number.

No one hit the jackpot, which has now climbed to $430 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday.

