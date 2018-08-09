Powerful storms bring flooding, lightning strikes to Cape Cod

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A round of severe thunderstorms brought flooding and dozens upon dozens of lightning strikes to parts of southeastern Massachusetts Thursday morning, leaving some roads impassable and knocking out power to many.

Torrential rain pounded parts of Cape Cod around 9 a.m. Cars in Orleans were submerged by rapidly rising floodwaters. In areas near Harwichport, lightning, thunder and howling winds made for a frightening morning.

Route 6 has been closed between Exit 12 and the Orleans rotary due to a downed power line, according to MassDOT.

Power line came down in the storm on Cape Cod. No traffic can travel on Route 6 in #Orleans between Exit 12 and the Orleans Rotary. @MassDOT assisting to post road detour signs.@MaryAnnBraggCCT @capecodtimes @EthanGenterCCT @WBZTraffic pic.twitter.com/eMMHDGqRT4 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 9, 2018

The majority of the storms have since moved out but thousands were left without power on the outer Cape.

Central Barnstable County is under a flood warning until 1:45 p.m.

10:55AM: A Flood Warning has been issued thru 1:45PM this afternoon for central Barnstable Co.on the Cape. This includes the towns of Brewster, Dennis, Harwich, Orleans & Eastham. #7news pic.twitter.com/RmXaRmnhPh — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 9, 2018

A bolt of lightning struck a home in New Bedford. Firefighters responding to Butler Street about 8 a.m. were greeted by smoke billowing from the attic of a home, officials said.

An overhead photo of the home showed damage to the chimney and roof. No injuries were reported.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)