(WHDH) — Eligible Massachusetts residents who pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a mass vaccination location could be notified as early as Tuesday about an available slot.

The system that the state developed with Google allows any resident, regardless of their eligibility, to fill out a form online or by phone and then get placed into a virtual waiting room for the next available vaccine appointment.

People will then get a confirmation via their preferred method of contact and receive a weekly update about their appointment status. Residents can opt out of their pre-registration at any time if they secure an appointment elsewhere.

When an appointment becomes available at a mass vaccination site, people will be notified and will have 24 hours to accept the appointment once it is offered to them. If an appointment is not accepted after 24 hours, the resident will go back into the queue to wait for another appointment.

The pre-registration form also allows family members, caregivers, or other companions to fill out the form on behalf of older residents.

Anyone unable to use the website can also call 211 to pre-register.

Residents who are not currently eligible for the vaccine will be notified when their eligibility changes.

