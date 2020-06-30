Pregnant tapir at Franklin Park Zoo could be first recorded instance species giving birth to twins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Franklin Park Zoo is expecting a very special delivery later this summer.

Abby, a Baird’s tapir, is pregnant with twins. Zoo officials believe this is the first recorded instance of twins in this species, and said they’re working to make sure the births go off without a hitch.

“We really have been trying to provide the highest level of care that we can because this is not something that happens regularly and like with any other species, humans included, twin pregnancies carry a little more risk,” said Dr. Eric Baitchman of Zoo New England.

