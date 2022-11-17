NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations are underway for the First Family’s visit to Nantucket for Thanksgiving.

A cargo plane carrying government vehicles and personnel landed on the island Wednesday afternoon – all part of a massive security operation to guard President Joe Biden when he arrives and stays at Nantucket next week.

Biden has been visiting Nantucket for Thanksgiving since 1975, bringing as many family members as he can – all of whom are expected to start arriving on Tuesday.

As reported by the Nantucket Current, the First Family previously stayed at a property by Nantucket Harbor belonging to American businessman, David Rubenstein. It is not clear where the Bidens will be staying this Thanksgiving holiday.

