SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations are underway for a Funeral Mass for fallen State Trooper Kevin Trainor that is expected to draw thousands of people to a church in Salem, including U.S. senators, Gov. Maura Healey, and law enforcement officers from across the country.

Trainor, who was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash with a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield, leaves behind a fiancee. Father Bob Murray will preside over the Funeral Mass at St. James Church and has been working with Trainor’s family on arrangements.

“I think they’re obviously in shock and I think the beginning of grief is just that. Disbelief, a sense of surreality that this can’t be real, this can’t be happening and yet it very much is,” Murray told 7NEWS. “And I think as a result of that, the presence of the Massachusetts State Troopers everywhere as they go about their day, to just be with them, to be present to them, the chaplains who are reaching out to them, the community that is reaching out to them, I think is a pretty good example of how people see a family hurting in this way and reach out to them and just want to be present to them.”

A wake for Trainor will be held on Tuesday and a funeral will be held the following morning.

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