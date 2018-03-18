Preparations underway in Southie for annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade

BOSTON (WHDH) – The party began in South Boston Saturday as people celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day ahead of Sunday’s annual parade.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, citing safety concerns, shortened the parade route after the recent blizzard dropped more than a foot of on the city.

Some people living in Boston’s Irish neighborhood were not happy with the decision.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council has organized the parade for more than 100 years. They successfully sued the city in 2016, after city leaders tried to shorten the route.

Since the mayor said it is a safety issue, the group said their hands are tired this time.

In a statement, the group said they are, “working to determine how best to ensure the traditional route is not so easily discarded for future parades, including leveraging the 2016 court restraining order.”

Many agreed with the mayor’s decision.

Governor Charlie Baker said regardless of where the parade goes, he’ll be there.

“Whatever length it is, I’m marching all of it,” the governor said.

