President Donald Trump Friday reacted to the high-profile Lindsay Clancy murder trial ending in a mistrial after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision over seven days of deliberations.

In the Oval Office Friday, Trump was asked if he was following along with the trial.

“Well, it’s hard not to, it’s on television so much. It’s hard not to follow it. I followed it pretty much,” Trump said. “But it’s a shame. It’s a horrible tragedy. It’s a terrible situation. Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse. But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be mental institution or jail or something, but I guess they’re going to go through another trial. It’s too bad.”

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