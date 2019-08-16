President Trump fat shames supporter at NH rally, says he has ‘serious weight problem’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - President Trump fat-shamed one of his supporters at his “Keep America Great” rally on Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, humiliating a man in the crowd for having a “serious weight problem.”

Trump made the insensitive comment when his rally at Southern New Hampshire University was interrupted about 30 minutes in by a handful of protesters who somehow slipped into the rafters.

As the protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt near them began enthusiastically shaking his fist in a sign of support for Trump.

Trump mistook him for one of the protesters and told the boisterous crowd: “That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please.”

The president then paused briefly and added, “Got a bigger problem than I do.”

Granite Staters gave Trump his first GOP primary victory prior to the 2016 election.

