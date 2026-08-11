BOSTON (WHDH) - A former United States Marine from Massachusetts who United States officials said had been wrongfully detained and tortured in Russia for more than four years has been released, and will land back in his home country Tuesday night, according to President Donald Trump.

Robert Gilman, 32, was photographed draped in an American flag with his mother by his side on the plane that is taking him back to the United States. Gilman is expected to land at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. before he will be taken to Texas to be treated at a military air base.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a photo crediting Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump with securing Gilman’s release to get medical treatment back in the United States.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “After my discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Russia has agreed to release him, very much on a humanitarian basis. We appreciate this decision, and the fact that Russia asked for no one in return — No exchange took place.”

The White House also posted a picture of President Trump on the phone with Gilman. On Truth Social, Trump continued, “I just spoke to him, and he had one request — A GREAT cheeseburger when he lands. I will take care of that!”

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ed Markey also worked to get Gilman home.

In a statement, Markey said, “Over the past two years, my office has been working closely with the family of Robert Gilman – a Massachusetts resident and former Marine who has been wrongfully detained in Russia on questionable charges for 1,666 days. I am pleased to report that Robert has finally been released by the Russian government and is on his way home to the United States.”

“Approximately 50 days ago, Robert was diagnosed with a dissociative stupor – a condition where he is non-responsive and unable to interact or eat. He was essentially catatonic and also suffered a severe case of pneumonia. We don’t yet know the full details of his current condition or the long-term impact on his recovery. I’m grateful that Robert is now on his way back to the United States to receive the life-saving care that he desperately needs.”

“While this news is deeply welcomed, it is long overdue. It is a tragedy that it took Robert’s near-death condition for his case to receive the attention that it required for his release to be negotiated. Throughout his detention, Robert was subjected to physical torture, forced medication, and provocations by Russian authorities. There is no doubt that his treatment by Russian authorities is the reason Robert is in this precarious state today.”

“I offer my deepest appreciation to Robert’s family and the team at Global Reach for their relentless advocacy on his behalf. His release today is a true testament to the enduring love of family.”

“We must also never forget that there are still more than five other Americans detained in Russia. I urge the Trump administration to use Robert’s case as motivation to continue to advocate for the release of others wrongfully detained in Russia and around the world.”

“I pray that Robert is able to recover from this nightmare and wish him and his family peace in the difficult days ahead.”

Gilman is a teacher and former United States Marine who was born in Lowell and grew up in Dracut. He was detained in Russia since 2022, when he went to the region to teach. While there, he was convicted of beating a police officer on a train. His family said he was actually suffering a medical incident at the time.

Gilman’s family said he was been beaten and abused in Russian prisons until he was recently hospitalized in a catatonic state. Gilman’s sister thanked Senator Markey and President Trump, writing, “There is no other reason that Robert is alive today other than that President Trump heard about the case and took action.”

“Sadly, it took Robert’s health and life literally being in jeopardy to create this sense of urgency and ensure that the U.S. Government made a direct ask to the Russian Government for this humanitarian release,” said Kiernan Ramsey, Chief Investigative Officer at Global Reach, a non-profit that also worked to get Gilman out. “He’s having difficulty walking, but he is verbal, which is an improvement. We were receiving direct reports from the doctor to the family, earlier this week, or last week, that he was catatonic. He was in a dissociative stupor, and he was being fed through a tube. So clearly his condition improved enough that the end result is that he’s on a plane with his mom, headed back to the United States.”

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