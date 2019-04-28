Pressley attends annual walk against sexual violence in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay State Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley joined community members at an annual walk in East Boston on Sunday aimed at raising awareness about sexual violence.

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center held its 13th annual Walk for Change at Constitution Beach, drawing survivors, friends, and family members of those affected by sexual violence.

While addressing the crowd, Pressley stressed that sexual violence does not discriminate.

“As hard as it is for us to grapple with the idea that we could be vulnerable to such a violation, it is even harder for us to accept that someone we love could violate someone in such an egregious way,” she said. “That is why this is such a challenging issue for us to take on as a society.”

Pressley said sexual violence is an issue that she will continue to fight for in Washington.

The BARCC is the only comprehensive rape crisis center in the Greater Boston area and the oldest and largest in New England.

Their goal is to empower survivors to heal and seek justice in ways that are meaningful to them by providing free, confidential support and services.

