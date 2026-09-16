WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Financial relief could be on the way for survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased child sex offender and close associate of President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley unveiled a new bill to create a restitution fund for survivors of sexual violence whose rights were violated by the federal government, which includes Epstein victims.

“For survivors of sexual violence physical and emotional trauma is a lifetime sentence,” Pressley said. “You may be in medical debt from years of therapy and mental health support.”

Studies show the estimated lifetime cost of sexual abuse is $120,000 per victim.

The Survivors Rights Restitution Fund will finance awards through federal forfeiture proceeds tied to trafficking and sexual exploitation offenses, voluntary contributions, and authorized appropriations.

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