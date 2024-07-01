DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A prisoner who escaped from Dedham District Court Monday morning is back in custody.
Police were seen chasing after the man when he took off while waiting for a hearing at the courthouse. He made it outside the building where he led court officers on a foot chase through the area.
Officers were eventually able to track the man down behind a nearby building.
No other information was immediately available.
