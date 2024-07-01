DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A prisoner who escaped from Dedham District Court Monday morning is back in custody.

Police were seen chasing after the man when he took off while waiting for a hearing at the courthouse. He made it outside the building where he led court officers on a foot chase through the area.

Officers were eventually able to track the man down behind a nearby building.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox